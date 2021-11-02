Thonesen, Harry M. Age 90 of Kendall

Harry M. Thonesen, 90 of Kendall, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI. Pastor Jacob Limpert will officiate. Burial will be in Millards Prairie Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg/Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







