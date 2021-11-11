Thompson, Verna M. Age 94 of Elroy

Verna M. Thompson of Elroy, Wisconsin, age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Tomah Health-Hospice Touch.

Verna was born on July 7, 1927 to Herbert & Sadie (Milne) Gernetzke in Elroy. She graduated from Elroy High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to John R. Thompson on October 8, 1946 and just this year celebrated 75 years of Marriage!

Verna lived in Elroy her entire life. Many years Verna spent her days at home raising their 2 sons, Gary and Larry. She also worked many years for Skelgas, Westland Bank, and volunteered for many years/hours at the Elroy Legion Hall with her good friend Ruby Grilley. Verna was also a very good Golfer, winning many trophies.

Survivors include her husband, John R. Thompson of Elroy; son, Larry (Mary) of Tomah; grandchildren, Christina Thompson of La Crosse and Casey (Alissa) Thompson of Cottage Grove, MN; 4 great grandchildren (the quad squad), twin girls, Ashlyn & Hadley and boys, Elliot and Brooks; one sister, Joyce Lillehammer of Clemson, SC; special nephew, Tommy G Thompson and niece, Juliann Martin; plus the Lillehammer / Gernetzke nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Sadie Gernetzke; brother, Gervase Gernetzke; son, Gary L. Thompson and special aunt, Edna Chase and her husband, Dr. Owen Chase.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Wendy Ruetten officiating. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Tomah Health-Hospice Touch.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







