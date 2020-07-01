Thompson seeks input as UW System Interim President

Former Governor Tommy Thompson officially became interim head of the UW System on Wednesday. One of his first actions was to launch an online “listening post” for people to send him feedback. “We are going to need your help,” Thompson says in a video announcing the site, which dubs him the UW System’s “Listener-in-Chief.” Thompson […]

