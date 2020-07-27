Thompson says UW System schools will open with COVID-19 precautions in place

University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson is adamant that in-person classes will happen on campuses around the state this fall, with pandemic precautions in place. “We’re putting out protocols for all the classrooms. We’re also going to mandate masks that have to be worn in the classroom . . and anytime that you […]

