Thompson reveals Autonomic Disorder
Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed Wednesday that he has been suffering from an autonomic disorder. It’s the primary reason why he is no longer leading the team’s football operation. Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday night and shared his thoughts mostly through a video that had […]
Source: WRN.com
