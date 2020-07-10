Thompson requests $100 million for UW System this fall

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants more money for coronavirus preparations. Thompson is requesting that the state provide $110 million for the next school year. That’s to buy face masks and coronavirus tests for students this fall. The request, which Thompson made during a special Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.