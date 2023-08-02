Thompson, Harold M. Age 83 of Wonewoc

Harold M. Thompson, age 83, of Wonewoc, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 13, 1939, in Waupaca, WI, the son of Gordon and Belva (Machan) Thompson. Harry lived in Almond and Plainfield before his family moved to Wonewoc where they purchased the Mealy-Lindorf Funeral Home and Furniture Store in 1956, changing the name to Thompson Funeral Home and Furniture Store. Harry was a graduate of Wonewoc High School in 1958 and attended UW LaCrosse for two years before transferring and graduating from Milwaukee School of Mortuary Science. Harry came back to Wonewoc to work with his father, Gordon in the funeral home and furniture store. Gordon and Harry also ran the local ambulance service until 1971. After Gordon’s death in 1979, Harry continued to run the business with his brother, Scott, until his retirement.

He was an active member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 4295, Wonewoc American Legion Post 206, a member of St. Theresa’s Cemetery Association for many years, and a former member of the Wonewoc Fire Department and the Wonewoc Village Board.

Harold proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard as a part of the 32nd Red Arrow Division from 1963 until 1969. On August 19, 1967, Harry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cheryl A. Solchenberger. This marriage was blessed with four children.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors. When he was younger he spent many hours helping his Grandpa Machan and Uncle Lowell on their farms. He loved spending time on his land in Warrens with his family and friends, the Brooks, Huebschs’, Roehlings, and the Roloffs. He hunted, cut wood, planted food plots and took care of the crops. Harry took several trips to Alaska with his close friends to hunt and fish. Above all, he loved spending time with his wife, his children and their spouses, and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandson. Family dinners and celebrations were some of his favorite times. Harry was a family man first, but had a big heart for helping others.

Harry is survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Tammy (Scott) Gruen, Melissa Thompson (Travis), Lincoln (Mechelle) Thompson, and John Paul (Jessica) Thompson; grandchildren, Joshua (Victoria), Jacob, Jonah and James Gruen, Brett (Sandi) Stanek, Allyson (Michael) Hayes, Tyler Stanek (Emma), Gracie Stanek, Collinn and Trey Thompson, Kersey, Breckyn and Oaklin Thompson and Reegan and Trenna Brandt; great grandson, Beau Stanek; siblings, Carmen Thompson, Michael (Susan) Thompson, Lynn Thompson, and Scott (Wendy) Thompson; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold M. Thompson will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Wonewoc, with Rev. Donald Bauer, Pastor will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in St. Jerome Parish Hall. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM. Visitation will also be held on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass at the church.

Harry’s family would like to send our deepest thanks to Julie Ratajczyk for her help with the funeral arrangements.

