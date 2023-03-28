Thompson-Bradley, Christine M. Age 74 of Mauston
On March 24th, 2023, our beloved wife/mother Christine M. Thompson Bradley, aged 74, of Mauston passed away. The Norwegian in her fought as hard and as long as her body would allow. She was among her family when her soul was placed in the hands of God and reunited with loved ones who have been lost over the years.
She loved to travel. Amongst some of the places she loved were Montana, Alaska, & Norway. She loved going on cruises with her husband Craig.
She was born in Baraboo and raised in Wisconsin Dells to George & Louise Thompson of Wisconsin Dells. She was 1 of 5 siblings. Lee Thompson (deceased), Linda Julien, Sandra Casey, & Toby Thompson. George & Louise built a cabin on Jordan Lake where decades of memories were made.
She grew up in the floral industry & owned the Mauston Floral & Gifts for many years.
Family was always the most important thing to her. She followed her husband Craig to Germany where he was stationed. Her first born, Beau, was born in Nuremburg Germany in 1976. Once the orders were completed, Craig & Chris were at Fort Knox, Kentucky for a period of time then back to Mauston where they were able to repurchase the house they sold when they moved to Germany and that is where they were able to stay. In 1981, their daughter Bethany came into the world.
She was loved by so many. So many hearts are mourning the loss of her. She is survived by her husband Craig, son Beau, & daughter Bethany.
Her funeral service will held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation starts at 9am
We will be hosting a celebration of life on May 13th from 11am-2pm at Moosejaw in Wisconsin Dells.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
