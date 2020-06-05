This week in coronavirus: Protests create concern over possible COVID-19 spike, operations adjust for safety measures
Coronavirus cases continue rising and changing the world, all as thousands gather for Black Lives Matter protests around Wisconsin.
-
Father of Kaukauna children found dead in February arrested on suspicion of homicide in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM
The Kaukauna Police Department has forwarded charges of two counts of first degree intentional homicide against Mathew Beyer of Manitowoc to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office, according to Kaukauna police. […]
-
-
How Madison transformed from scenes of destruction to a picture of community in 5 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM
By mid-week, protestors gathered at the Capitol square ate, danced, read poetry, shared personal stories — and, of course, marched.
-
COVID-19 patients who survive respiratory syndrome likely to face deep financial struggles
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 5:59 PM
The study reported that after surviving ARDS many patients were unable to work, either temporarily or permanently.
-
Pride flag to fly over state Capitol
by Bob Hague on June 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM
The rainbow pride flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol, beginning Friday afternoon. Governor Tony Evers said the flag will be raised during the month of June in recognition of Pride Month. It will be raised at 1 p.m. Friday and will fly […]
-
Large crowds expected to attend Green Bay protests this weekend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM
Protests are scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday in downtown Green Bay, continuing events from the last week.
-
Socially distanced juries, witnesses with face shields, judges and lawyers wearing masks?...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM
The coronavirus outbreak has delayed civil and criminal court proceedings in Wisconsin and beyond, and big changes are on the horizon due to COVID-19.
-
Arrowhead bars senior from commencement for 'vulgar and racist' video about George Floyd
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM
In the background another voice appears to reference President Donald Trump and the KKK, but it's not clear what's being said.
-
Juneau County Fatal Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2020 at 2:28 PM
On June 4, 2020 at 11:53 pm the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a motor vehicle crash on STH 33 near Bass Rd. in the Township of Wonewoc. Initial investigation shows a westbound pick-up truck attempted to pass two tractor […]
