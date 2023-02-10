This statistic on police indictments is misleading. Here's why

A House Democrat said less than 2% of police officers who engage in misconduct are indicted. We’ve seen that data point before; it refers to officers charged in police shootings. But experts say there’s not enough data to draw clear conclusions.

