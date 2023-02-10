This statistic on police indictments is misleading. Here's why
A House Democrat said less than 2% of police officers who engage in misconduct are indicted. We’ve seen that data point before; it refers to officers charged in police shootings. But experts say there’s not enough data to draw clear conclusions.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is expected to top a record $6 million in spending. And...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is getting big money from outside groups leading to record spending in one of the hotly contested races in the country.
-
Fuller, David Lee Age 74 of North Freedom
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 2/9
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM
-
Necedah Girls Upend Rival New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM
-
3 things to know about St. Norbert College's new president
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM
The new president is the first woman to lead the school in its 125-year history.
-
World premiere among movies with local ties in this year's Door County Short Film Festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM
The festival of movies between 2 and 30 minutes long includes several with local and state ties. The films also will be streamed after the festival.
-
DHS implementing next phase of 988 lifeline plan
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. A year-long, multimedia campaign aims to make sure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here. “No matter where you are […]
-
Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White
by Mississippi Clarion Ledger on February 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM
Former Southern Miss and NFL star Brett Favre filed defamation suits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and auditor Shad White.
-
Tongue-tied newborn leads Dr. Chris Peterson to expand De Pere Smiles' family dentistry
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM
Dr. Chris Peterson saw an opportunity to help, so he pursued advanced training in treating infant lip and tongue-ties.
