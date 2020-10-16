This Saturday is National Move Over Day
This Saturday, October 17, 2020 is National Move Over Day. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is
participating in this national awareness campaign to help make drivers aware of their responsibility
when approaching stopped emergency vehicles on the roadway.
Every year, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, emergency medics, highway workers, and tow
truck operators are injured or killed on Wisconsin’s roadways by drivers who fail to move over. Our
first responders frequently work in dangerous conditions which is why it is so important for drivers to
understand their responsibility to move over or slow down when encountering these situations.
Motorists who encounter a stopped emergency vehicle or roadside service vehicle must move into a
lane that is not the lane nearest the parked or standing vehicle. Stay in the alternate lane until you
pass the emergency or service vehicle. If the motorist cannot change lanes, then they must slow their
vehicle and carefully proceed. Penalties include a fine of $263.50, 3 points and license suspension.
Please remember to always pay attention to the roadway when driving and avoid distractions.
Sheriff Brent
Source: WRJC.com
-
