This is what a best-case Democratic map looks like in Wisconsin, but it will be hard to replicate in a November battleground

The big liberal victory in Wisconsin’s April court election showed what a best-case Democratic map looks like when every key regional trend breaks in the party’s favor. November is likely to be a much closer call

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.