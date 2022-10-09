'This is us': Photographer captures the soul of the Wisconsin River
An outdoor exhibit with rotating photos highlights the people of the historic river town that is now known for its tourism.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 1:05 AM
Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes clashed over crime and abortion during Friday night debate.
Photos from National Railroad Museum's Great Pumpkin Train
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Thousands of people attended the National Railroad Museum's annual Great Pumpkin Train event on Oct. 8, 2022. The event also will be
From Scooby-Doo to public ownership, Europeans have unique reasons for becoming Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Green Bay Packers fans from around Europe come to London in droves to support their American football team.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Planned Parenthood President backs Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/7
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM
Crash in Gillett leaves one dead after a car goes into the ditch and catches fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM
The crash happened on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in Gillett. A single car was involved.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns thousands of Medicaid members about data...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM
More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members will be eligible for a year of free credit monitoring after their personal health data was posted online.
Judge tosses Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit challenging Biden's student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 2:15 AM
The judge said the taxpayers group doesn't have standing, or the grounds to sue.
