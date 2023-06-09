'This is on our doorstep now': Wildfire smoke a reminder that climate change impacts human health
This spring, Wisconsin has issued four air quality advisories for a pollutant related to wildfire smoke — the first time since 2011 that any have been issued in the spring.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'This is secret': Donald Trump indictment details charges against former president
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM
The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment against Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, detailing the dozens of charges in case over classified documents.
Door County's newest entry to the Wisconsin register of historic places has quite a story...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM
The 19th-century schooner Boaz, which sank in 1900 while carrying a load of lumber, is visible from the surface of the water.
A sweeping new bill would overhaul Wisconsin's alcohol industry, touching everything from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM
The compromise bill has been years in the making and was introduced by GOP leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu.
State DHS lifts ban at Green Bay memory care center, which can take in new residents again
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 7:36 PM
DHS made the decision Monday to lift the ban after Reflections at Moraine Ridge filed an appeal.
Gallagher won’t run for U.S. Senate
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher takes himself out of the running for U.S. Senate. “I decided to stay in the House and lead the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, rather than run for Senate against Tammy Baldwin in […]
Johnson, Baldwin make recommendations for long-vacant federal judgeship in Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM
The new recommendations come after Sen. Ron Johnson sunk the nomination of William Pocan for the opening left by retired William Griesbach.
Top takeaways as Donald Trump makes more history: 'It all could have been avoided'
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Already facing trial in New York state court over hush money payments, Trump's second indictment generates a new list of unprecedented developments.
House on North Broadway hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting, Green Bay police say; family...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM
Multiple bullets hit home in 900 block of North Broadway about 1:30 a.m., police said. Authorities seeking black SUV that fled scene after shooting.
