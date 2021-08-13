'This is … about hate.' Holocaust comparisons show up at protests against hospitals' COVID-19 vaccine mandates
A state lawmaker defended the comparisons to Nazi Germany, as Jewish leaders said the messages make the “conversation about hate.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Who is still without power around Wisconsin following the storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM
As of midnight Friday, We Energies lists about 26,000 customers affected, down from more than 60,000 on Thursday morning.
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2021 at 3:12 AM
Brown County's population grows by 20,000 and grows more diverse
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2021 at 12:04 AM
The 2020 Census underscores a sea change in diversity for Brown County
Wisconsin grows modestly and more diverse while Milwaukee plummets to 1930s levels,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 11:26 PM
The state's population grew 3.6% since 2010 to 5.9 million — lagging the national growth of 7.4% and less than half the rate of neighbor Minnesota.
Official in charge of Wisconsin's election review attends conspiracy-fueled symposium...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 11:16 PM
Former Justice Michael Gableman took the trip to South Dakota as he ramps up his taxpayer-funded review of an election that the courts have upheld.
New census data offer first clues about how Wisconsin's congressional districts will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 10:40 PM
The next congressional map will determine how much each party is advantaged or disadvantaged in each district or if any districts will be competitive.
Green Bay officers won't face charges for shooting man who killed two people at a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM
Three police officers shot and killed a 62-year-old man after he opened fire and killed two people inside Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar.
Watch: Tornado touches down Tuesday night in Outagamie County town of Maine
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM
Antonio Hernandez of the Outagamie County town of Maine shot this video of a tornado touching down Tuesday night.
