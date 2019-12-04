'This is a big fear for families': After two traumatic days for Wisconsin schools, here's how to talk to your kids about it

Officer-involved shootings at Waukesha South High School and Oshkosh West High School Monday and Tuesday left Wisconsinites rattled.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment