This handful of road-game warriors is traveling to see the Green Bay Packers play in person
These Packers fans plan to be among the few who get into stadiums for NFL games.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Trump tells thousands in Janesville that Wisconsin is key to winning 'the whole ball game'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 18, 2020 at 3:50 AM
Wisconsin hit another record of new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Wisconsin breaks yet another daily record as coronavirus cases soar to new heights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM
In Wisconsin, 1,101 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 274 in intensive care units. Both numbers were all-time highs.
West De Pere school board will meet Saturday night after health department advises...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM
As of Saturday morning, the school district is still scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, after making the switch to virtual on Oct. 1.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Wisconsin restaurant first in nation to add virus-killing lights, Family Video forgives...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 17, 2020 at 12:13 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Local Prep Scores from Friday 10/16
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM
Golden Eagles Run Over Dells in Prep Football Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2020 at 3:59 AM
U.S. surgeon general announces creation of federal COVID-19 testing site at ThedaCare...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The site will be the first in the area to test anyone, regardless of whether people have symptoms or have knowingly been exposed to the virus.
