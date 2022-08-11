This Florida couple have spent their summer volunteering in Wisconsin parks and hope to encourage more people to give back
The couple hope others will consider giving back in the great outdoors, made easier in Wisconsin this year by a new online volunteer portal.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
How Tim Michels broke with Republican voting history and prevailed without winning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM
In a shift befitting of the Trump Era, Tim Michels achieved his victory despite narrowly losing metropolitan Milwaukee's WOW counties.
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM
-
What to know about UW's 10-year tuition freeze and what's ahead for Wisconsin college...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Will Wisconsin's tuition freeze enter its second decade? The Regents have a major vote coming up.
-
A 2-year-old Packers fan from De Pere has become a viral sensation with her tea parties...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM
Aria Rubens, 2, of De Pere, talked her mom into letting her bring part of her Disney princesses tea set to Packers training camp. Then she went viral.
-
-
Manitowoc woman accused of using company credit card to purchase more than $22,000 in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Belinda M. Gehl was released from police custody on a signature bond and appeared in Brown County Circuit Court on Aug. 5 for an initial appearance.
-
'More than a chef'; How Ace Champion came from humble beginnings to become a successful...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
-
Door, Kewaunee County businesses are raising funds for Ukraine relief. How are they doing?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Door County Candle continues with a #FighttoUnite drive to get to $1 million raised, and Wakker Cheese is auctioning a portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy
-
Bay of Green Bay's dead zones could be getting worse, and scientists say climate change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Researchers are seeing signs that weather extremes are expanding dead zones, oxygen-depleted areas where fish and other species cannot survive.
