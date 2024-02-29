Third person dies from Milwaukee shooting that injured 4

Milwaukee police say a third person has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week that claimed four victims. Police said that a 39-year-old person died Thursday in a hospital from the shooting Sunday in which several people…

