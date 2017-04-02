Thieves cutting birch trees in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — County sheriffs and state natural resource officials are trying to respond to a rash of thefts of birch trees in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
