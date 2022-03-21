'They're infringing on my right to vote': Wisconsin Supreme Court order makes it harder for those with disabilities to vote
Disabled Wisconsinites will have a tougher time voting due to a recent state Supreme Court decision, and some say they won’t be able to vote at all.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Mauston Track & Field Competes in First Indoor Event Since 2019
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM
Here's where and when you can vote early for the April 5 election in Green Bay and Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM
Early in-person absentee voting begins March 22 in most Brown County municipalities.
7 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2022 at 3:38 AM
So far, four of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
Davante Adams' departure leaves Green Bay Packers fans sad, but not distraught
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2022 at 3:27 AM
Packers fans knew Davante Adams' departure was possible, but were surprised by its suddeness.
Increasing presence of COVID-19 found in Milwaukee wastewater, health officials 'not yet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2022 at 12:18 AM
Data from the Jones Island sewer shed in Milwaukee shows an uptick in presence of COVID-19.
Brown County jury finds Green Bay man guilty in March 2020 stabbing death of former...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Andres Garcia-Saenz had maintained his innocence, but a Brown County prosecutor said text messages and pieces of window connected him to the slaying.
Fact check: Ron Johnson has not endorsed plan to phase out of Social Security, Medicare
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry says Ron Johnson "is supporting the Republican plan that phases out Social Security and Medicare."
Evers pushes for 'forever chemical' regulations, criticizes Republicans for refusing to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM
During a lunch hosted by WisPolitics, Evers condemned the Natural Resources Board for failing to set standards for 'forever chemicals.'
