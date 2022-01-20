'They're all taking this seriously': Wisconsin National Guard members take on training to help nursing home staffs
About 230 guard members will undergo training to become nursing aides in the coming months, in hopes of easing the strain on the health care system.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'They're all taking this seriously': Wisconsin National Guard members take on training to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 12:43 AM
Wisconsin reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as the state's lab reports 100% of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM
The latest peak, and record high of 2,278 patients, happened on Jan. 12.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court focused on the Voting Rights Act during redistricting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM
Attorneys pitched many of their arguments to Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has broken with conservative colleagues on some high-stakes political cases.
Ledgeview nursing facility denies lawsuit claiming staff failed to prevent sexual assault...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM
Lawyers for Assisted Living by Hillcrest LLC and their insurer deny claims in lawsuit filed by guardian of resident with Down's syndrome, Alzheimer's.
U.S. Navy medical team extends stay at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay to assist during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Team has enabled Green Bay hospital to increase capacity, reduce diversions and "refused transfers" and open newly constructed space
Robin Vos to Kevin Nicholson: 'You need to not run for governor.' Assembly speaker's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM
Nicholson, who is expected to announce his run this week, shot back — telling Vos to get his own house in order.
In 2022 attorney general race, Josh Kaul has 26 times more campaign cash than his GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM
One candidate reported receiving no campaign donations in the two months he has been in the race.
Mauston Man Facing 7th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM
'Home is here': Northeast Wisconsin's surge in diversity forged by opportunities, grit...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade. Yearlong series debuts with the stories behind the numbers.
