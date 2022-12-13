They were whoppers: A look back at PolitiFact’s Lies of the Year, 2009 to 2021
PolitiFact uses the word “lie” only once a year. Here’s a look back at all the Lie of the Year awardees going back to 2009.
Source: Politifacts.com
Green Bay man convicted of odometer fraud now accused of lying about his record on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 12:51 AM
Robert Solberg is accused of falsely claiming on a federal loan application that he had not been indicted or convicted for a felony.
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 12/10
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Royall Boys Basketball Defeats Mauston in Juneau County Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 8:29 PM
With $6.6 billion surplus, Republican leader Vos sees room for bigger tax cuts in 2023
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 8:08 PM
Vos said he wants lawmakers to take advantage of the state's budget surplus to implement higher tax cuts than the $3.4 billion approved in 2021.
Bice: Internal campaign calendar shows Tim Michels kept a light schedule late in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' work schedule was a source of frustration for former four-time Gov. Tommy Thompson, an early Michels' backer.
Local Prep Scores from Friday night
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM
5 takeaways from a new report on Lincoln Hills, Wisconsin's troubled youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM
A court-ordered monitor found "high levels" of confining youth to their cells and little time in the prison's classrooms or face-to-face with teachers.
Green Bay inches closer to perfect score in LGBTQ rights, though not every space in city...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Ten points shy of a perfect score in LGBTQ rights, the city of Green Bay takes steps to better serve, support and protect its LGBTQ residents.
USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office has confirmed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in the city Friday night.
