'They never broke my spirit': Survivors of Indian schools on Menominee Reservation demand Catholic church to acknowledge abuse
Former students of Catholic schools on the Menominee Reservation say they were abused and are demanding some accountability from the church.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Before he was a Wisconsin lawmaker, Shae Sortwell was investigated for child abuse....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay police recommended charging Sortwell with felony child abuse, before he was a legislator. Here's what a Press-Gazette investigation reveals.
A chance encounter brought these Packers fans together. The connections they discovered...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2021 at 10:38 AM
These Packers fans have so much in common it defies belief.
Videos take center stage on third day of the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 12:50 AM
A Kenosha detective introduced more than dozen videos from the night Kyle Rittenhouse shot 3 people, during the third day of his homicide trial
Wisconsin Right to Life calls allegations against Sortwell 'serious,' adds he resigned as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2021 at 12:04 AM
The anti-abortion group says Rep. Shae Sortwell resigned as its Brown County chairman following allegations of child abuse.
A new Wisconsin poll underscores the challenges for two incumbents, Democratic Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 10:16 PM
President Joe Biden isn't the only politician drawing negative or declining ratings in this battleground state a year before the 2022 midterms.
Racine County sheriff seeks charges for 5 Wisconsin elections commissioners
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 10:13 PM
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson has not said whether she will pursue the charges.
Hobart man faces charges for string of arsons in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM
In addition to being charged with arson, James Ambrosius faces charges of theft and obstructing an officer.
Wisconsin officials approve pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to get it.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM
Families can begin scheduling appointments now for openings next week.
