They didn't know she was pregnant: Alpaca unexpectedly gives birth at FDL petting zoo
Alpaca Jasmine gave birth unexpectedly to cria Fondy Parkher on Aug. 7 at the Exchange Club's petting zoo in Fond du Lac's Lakeside Park.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
