These Wisconsin moms are filling the need for bus drivers, with babies in tow
In addition to the 10 drivers Kobussen could use in Kaukauna, Lamers could use 75 more drivers across northeast and central Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Meet Wisconsin's new DNR secretary Adam Payne. Here's what he has to say about wolves,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM
New DNR Secretary Adam Payne outlined his goals the agency as it tackles big issues such as factory farms, nitrates, PFAS and moving past politics.
-
Are Wisconsin colleges worried about students using AI to cheat? Not really.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Some teachers are incorporating ChatGPT into their classrooms, believing they have a duty to share both the benefits and pitfalls of the tool.
-
Great Lakes Compact protects water access. But that doesn't mean thirsty neighbors won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Water tension in the west is causing worry across the Great Lakes region about water diversions. But, the lakes have never been better protected and diversions will likely happen much closer to home.
-
How much of your tax dollars are going to private schools? More and more every year.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM
On Brown County and Green Bay tax bills, money for schools is listed as all going to public districts when in reality, some goes to private schools.
-
Give BIG Green Bay offers boost to nonprofits and creates community connections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Give BIG Green Bay fundraising will be held from noon Feb. 21 to noon Feb. 22.
-
-
Blair Braverman shares what influenced her new novel, including her time on 'Naked and...
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Her experience on 'Naked and Afraid' ended in a hospital. But Blair Braverman used it to write her first fictional novel, 'Small Game.'
-
93-year-old Rock Island boathouse awarded $1.4 million by state for repair, renovation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM
The 93-year-old limestone structure is on the National Resister of Historic Places but has been deteriorating because of age and Lake Michigan weather
-
Madison-based jets take down object over Lake Huron hours after airspace was closed over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 4:04 AM
The US military has shot down an object over Lake Huron hours after airspace over Lake Michigan was closed, U.S. Representatives confirm.
