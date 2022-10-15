'These kids were on fire': Current, former Pulaski students among 'many' injured at bonfire, reports say
Several people at the bonfire were taken to local Green Bay area hospitals to be treated for burns.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Menominee Tribal Police arrest six people with $12,000 worth of meth and heroin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Six people were taken into custody and brought to the Menominee Tribal Jail.
Food relief programs throughout the state are feeling the effects of inflation in their...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Wisconsin food relief programs, which rely on donations to help their communities, are being severely impacted as inflation raises food prices.
Wrightstown man's fantastic facial hair benefits fellow veterans as he wins Benevolent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Ryan Baudhuin won the title of the nation's most benevolent beard for his impressive beard and contributions in taking veterans on their dream hunting trips.
Candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 4 Steffen and Teague address views on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM
Incumbent Rep. David Steffen faces Democratic challenger Derek Teague in the Nov. 8 election for a two-year term in the state Legislature.
Four tornadoes confirmed so far from Wednesday storms; Here's where they touched down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 6:42 PM
The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Green Bay School Board expects lower property tax rate even if voters approve $92.6...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM
The Green Bay School Board also hired the most expensive firm to help search for the district's next superintendent.
Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM
Ron Johnson's claim during Thursday's Senate debate that the FBI "set me up" dates back to an August 2020 briefing related to Russian disinformation.
MBMC Brining the Beef to Mauston October 19th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM
