These Green Bay parks will soon have free internet access
In a 10-to-2 vote, city council has approved internet access in four parks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM
In a 10-to-2 vote, city council has approved internet access in four parks
Sen. André Jacque transferred to care facility after month-long stay in hospital
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Republican Sen. André Jacque of De Pere was discharged from a Green Bay hospital was transferred to a care facility on Tuesday.
Appeals court upholds demotion, discipline of Green Bay police officer who leaked...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM
A Green Bay detiective was demoted to patrol after leaking information about a sexual assault case.
Wisconsin tribal official to help advise EPA on protecting water and environment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Oneida Nation's Daniel Guzman will help advise the Environmental Protection Agency on regional policy to restore waterways and the environment.
Sign along a state highway in Manitowoc shocks travelers, but the city says it's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM
City of Manitowoc has received hundreds of complaints about the sign. The man who put it there says the words are 'a very common slogan nowadays.'
Ideas on how to spend $5.3 million to improve Libal Street in Allouez? Weigh in Wednesday...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 22, 2021 at 12:36 AM
The Village of Allouez's project on Libal Street will take years to complete, and they need your help.
Green Bay man found guilty of fatal December 2015 shooting on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM
Antwon Powell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6.
UW System back to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction
by Bob Hague on September 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The University of Wisconsin System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for the fall semester. UW System President Tommy Thompson announced in a Tuesday press release that systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are […]
Joseph, Jason R. Age 44 Of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM
