'These are our people': Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to Barstool Fund to help struggling small businesses
“This is the backbone of this country, small business and the middle class, that’s taking it on the chin right now,” Aaron Rodgers said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Online sales of Packers merchandise take up the slack in pandemic-ravaged year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM
There are fewer retailers carrying Green Bay Packers items than before, but winning season mitigates pandemic effect.
Former Packers LeRoy Butler, Charles Woodson named Hall of Fame finalists, Aaron Rodgers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Golden Eagles fall to Wisconsin Dells in Boys Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2021 at 3:19 AM
CDC study finds quick, cheap antigen tests used on most UW campuses have limits, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 2:42 AM
The study found that the test used by UW campuses misses almost 60% of asymptomatic people. The tests are still important, experts say.
Evers asks feds to release more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin as state officials move...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2021 at 1:07 AM
Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors are asking federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as Wisconsin officials move closer to picking next group to get shots.
Top ranked Badger women edge Ohio State in series opener
by Bill Scott on January 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM
The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to knock off number-4 Ohio State, 2-1, on Friday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. Senior Daryl Watts and junior Nicole LaMantia scored at 9:29 and 13:39 in the […]
Grothman says Trump ‘did gin up’ supporters prior to Capitol riot
by Bob Hague on January 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM
After initially confining his criticisms to Rudy Giulianni and Donald Trump Jr., Wisconsin congressman Glenn Grothman now says Donald Trump also shares blame for this week’s mob violence at the the U.S. Capitol. Grothman released a statement […]
Six Packers named All-Pro
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Six Green Bay Packers players were named to the Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday, including QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, T David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley named to the first team. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback […]
