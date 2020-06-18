There’s Still Time to Register for the 2020 Government Contracting Virtual Conference Day

Have you ever wondered how to sell your products/services to a government agency? Or how to subcontract for a prime contractor on government jobs and projects? Our governments – federal, state, and local – purchase just about everything you can think of. The catch is, your business needs to be registered in their database so they can find (and pay) you and so you can see the contracts they are seeking to fill.

The 14th Annual Government Opportunities Business Conference (GOBC) was scheduled to take place at Volk Field Military Base on June 24 & 25. We at JCEDC and our partners at the Wisconsin Procurement Institute (WPI) decided to make some adjustment to the format in keeping with social distancing and safety practices. Day 1 will still be held Wednesday, June 24 , but will be a series of online presentations throughout the day. You can participate in one or all sessions from the convenience of your home or office. And because we don’t have the overhead of venue and meals, we are able to offer you this informational day at no charge. Pre-registration is required. Please see attached flyer and website for details: https://www.wispro.org/event/14th-annual-wisconsin-government-business-opportunities-conference-gobc/ was scheduled to take place at Volk Field Military Base on June 24 & 25. We at JCEDC and our partners at the Wisconsin Procurement Institute (WPI) decided to make some adjustment to the format in keeping with social distancing and safety practices., but will be a series of online presentations throughout the day. You can participate in one or all sessions from the convenience of your home or office. And because we don’t have the overhead of venue and meals, we are able to offer you this informational day at no charge.Please see attached flyer and website for details:

Even if you are familiar with government contracting, there may be several presentations you’ll find helpful.

Also save the date for Day 2 of the conference. It is scheduled to be held in person on October 15, 2020, at the Volk Field Military Base in Camp Douglas WI.

We hope you can join us for this critical information series.

