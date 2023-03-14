‘There’s no transparency’: Secretive ‘pocket veto’ scuttles Wisconsin projects
The Joint Finance Committee has long allowed members to anonymously block projects, but some want to rein in its dubious practice of not holding hearings.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Federal government's long-awaited standards for 'forever chemicals' in drinking water are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM
The EPA is recommending a limit of 4 parts per trillion for both PFOA and PFOS, a limit much lower than Wisconsin's 70 part per trillion.
A Royall Coronation to State Radio Segment (Monday)
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM
DHS warns of scams targeting FoodShare members
by Bob Hague on March 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a scam which is targeting FoodShare members with text messages. “Individuals are receiving a fake text message that’s telling them to share their FoodShare information,” […]
Stanton, Ruthanne Sylvia Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM
Scammers are targeting FoodShare recipients. Here's how to protect your benefits.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM
Scammers are using fake texts to steal food stamp benefits. What to know.
Eric Genrich, Chad Weininger to meet in Green Bay mayoral forum hosted by League of Women...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM
The League of Women Voters of Greater Green Bay is hosting the forum, with support from Project Vote and the Green Bay Neighborhoods Association.
Police officers would be required in schools experiencing crimes under a Republican bill...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM
MPS voted in 2020 to stop paying Milwaukee police officers to patrol outside its buildings in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Fact check: Has Wisconsin really seen $63 billion in COVID relief funding, as GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM
Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, says "Wisconsin has seen over 63 billion dollars of federal pandemic-related funding funnel into our state over (Gov. Tony Evers') tenure."
Protasiewicz campaign ads slam Kelly for failing to step away from cases involving donors...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM
Protasiewicz is spending millions on two ads that contain factual omissions in their criticism of her election opponent, former Justice Daniel Kelly.
