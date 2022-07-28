There’s no evidence that the virus behind the monkeypox outbreak was leaked from a Wuhan lab

Experts said there’s no evidence that the virus behind the current monkeypox outbreak came from a lab in Wuhan, China. Analysis of the monkeypox virus’s genetic material indicates the current outbreak is linked to an outbreak in West Africa.

