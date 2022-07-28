There’s no evidence that the virus behind the monkeypox outbreak was leaked from a Wuhan lab
Experts said there’s no evidence that the virus behind the current monkeypox outbreak came from a lab in Wuhan, China. Analysis of the monkeypox virus’s genetic material indicates the current outbreak is linked to an outbreak in West Africa.
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Former VP Mike Pence endorses Rebecca Kleefisch for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
EAA AirVenture 2022 Day 4
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM
Aviation enthusiasts flock to Oshkosh for fourth day of EAA AirVenture
-
Keshena man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual abuse of children
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Darwin Pamanet, 46, was sentenced Wednesday for the sexual abuse of three children.
-
The commercial space industry is growing, and Polaris Dawn is sending four civilians to...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Polaris Dawn will build on Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian spaceflight into low Earth orbit.
-
Lead overhead: Pilots and people living near airports agree, lead in aviation fuel is no...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM
In the aviation industry, greenhouse gas emissions aren't a significant issue. Lead, which was banned from automobile fuel in the '90s, is.
-
Ron Johnson votes against bipartisan legislation to ramp up production of U.S.-made...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Ron Johnson dismissed the billions of dollars toward domestic chip manufacturing as corporate welfare. Tammy Baldwin said it would promote jobs.
-
'It happened very quickly': The inside story of how the Wisconsin Senate primary broke...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM
This week's sudden exits of Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson all but handed Mandela Barnes the race to square off with Republican Ron Johnson.
-
'Mandela won this race': Alex Lasry drops out of Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM
Lasry withdrawal puts Mandela Barnes in strong position to win the Aug. 9 primary and face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes gets big cash haul in last 24 hours
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
