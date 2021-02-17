'There's a lot going on in Wisconsin': Biden to pitch $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package during Pabst Theater appearance
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
President Joe Biden will appear in a CNN Presidential Town Hall at 8 p.m. and face questions from moderator Anderson Cooper and local voters.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Lawmakers pass business tax cuts, return-to-work plan for state employees, restrictions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM
The legislative sessions took place hours before Gov. Tony Evers was to deliver his budget, which will dominate debate in the Capitol for months.
-
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith to retire after five-year tenure that included Tubby...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM
Smith oversaw disciplinary actions against officers involved in harassment and other misconduct.
-
Live updates: Biden headed to Wisconsin to pitch $1.9 trillion COVID relief package...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 11:57 PM
President Joe Biden will appear in a CNN Presidential Town Hall at 8 p.m. and face questions from moderator Anderson Cooper and local voters.
-
Testimony continues in James Prokopovitz's trial in his wife Victoria's disappearance in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM
The defense in opening statements Monday attempted to spark the possibility that he was involved in his mom's disappearance because of his behavior after she disappeared and he would not participate in searches.
-
Election results: Wisconsin spring primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM
Here are election results from Wisconsin and Green Bay area races in the 2021 primary election.
-
Algoma woman facing neglect, drug charges in death of 7-month-old girl
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM
The woman was arrested Feb. 15 after a weeklong investigation into the Feb. 9 drowning death of the child.
-
Nearly 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Wisconsin; 12.5% of population has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM
A large presence in the health care workforce, women currently make up 70% of Wisconsin's fully vaccinated population, or those who have received both doses.
-
State Senate passes bill barring prisoners from being prioritized for vaccinations
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM
The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill which bars prisoners from being prioritized in the state’s COVID-19 rollout Democrats argued the state has a responsibility towards men and women incarcerated in close quarters where the coronavirus could […]
-
Milwaukee has approved Fiserv Forum for 10% capacity, and fans will be back for Tuesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM
With touchless tickets, mobile food ordering and increased air flow, Fiserv Forum is reopening at 10% capacity for Feb. 16's game vs. Toronto Raptors.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.