‘There’s a bit of voter suppression going on’ – Evers questions Iowa Caucus process

App snafus plagued the Iowa Caucuses Monday night, delaying the release of results from Democrats. But Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers questions the whole premise of the process there. “Why don’t we just go in the booth and vote? To me that makes sense,” Evers said Tuesday in Madison. “I’ve always viewed what happens in Iowa, […]

