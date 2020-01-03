There’s a bad flu on the rise
A lot more Wisconsin kids are sick with the flu this season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Wisconsin to a “high flu activity” state. (2/2) It’s not too late to protect yourself and your family this flu season with a #fluvaccine. If you do get sick with flu, remember to take […]
Source: WRN.com
