'Their lives mattered': Kaukauna community gathers to remember two children found dead last week
The vigil was held in memory of William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, who both were found dead by police shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 17.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
