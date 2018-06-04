Theft Takes Place in Town of Lyndon Garage
Authorities are looking into a possible theft that took place on Johnson Street in the Town of Lyndon. The residence claimed to have left their home the morning of May 10th to mow a yard, when they came back their garage door was wide open. The stolen items included a weed whacker, a Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun with camouflaged colored sides, and a Canik TPG 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide and black handle. Anyone with information on this potential theft can call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649. Callers can remain anonymous.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Presentation on human trafficking in central Wisconsin draws large crowd3 hours ago
- Johnsonville employee arrested, accused of tampering with sausage3 hours ago
- Man fatally shot on west side of Milwaukee on Monday afternoon3 hours ago
- St. Joseph police chief resigns after investigation by city4 hours ago
- Apple’s recent update highlights: Memoji, tech addiction tool, group FaceTime6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: 'Onion hut' blows into street7 hours ago
- Gibraltar Sectional Baseball On 105.1 FM Starting At 9:00 AM Tuesday7 hours ago
- Crandon woman facing drug sentence arrested near Mexican border7 hours ago
- 3-year-old drowns in Wright County swimming pool7 hours ago
- Video: Police discuss backlash of arresting Bucks player7 hours ago
- Summer fun vehicles need proper insurance9 hours ago
- Fire on Chambers Island required Coast Guard assistance9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.