Theft Takes Place in Town of Lyndon Garage

Authorities are looking into a possible theft that took place on Johnson Street in the Town of Lyndon. The residence claimed to have left their home the morning of May 10th to mow a yard, when they came back their garage door was wide open. The stolen items included a weed whacker, a Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun with camouflaged colored sides, and a Canik TPG 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide and black handle. Anyone with information on this potential theft can call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649. Callers can remain anonymous.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.