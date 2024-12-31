The world begins welcoming 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges
From Sydney to Mumbai to Nairobi, communities around the world have begun welcoming 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges. Auckland became the first major city to celebrate. Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 31, 2024 at 7:00 PM
Three dead, suspect sought in New Lisbon homicide case (NEW LISBON) A suspect is being sought in the deaths of three people in New Lisbon. The three unidentified victims were found dead Monday inside a home in the Juneau County community. New Lisbon […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 31, 2024 at 6:11 PM
Three dead, suspect sought in New Lisbon homicide case (NEW LISBON) A suspect is being sought in the deaths of three people in New Lisbon. The three unidentified victims were found dead Monday inside a home in the Juneau County community. New Lisbon […]
-
Titletown Report for 12/31/2024
by Bill Scott on December 31, 2024 at 12:02 PM
Jaire Alexander has missed six straight games and his availability for the rest of the season is in question – Packers first round playoff opponent is still uncertain, but the picture is much more clear heading into the final week of the […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 31, 2024 at 11:59 AM
The Lions come from behind to beat San Francisco in Monday Night Football action – The Packers aren’t sure if they’ll have Jaire Alexander for the rest of the season – Another former Badger QB commits elsewhere
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 31, 2024 at 8:17 AM
Evers orders flags to half staff in honor of former President Carter (MADISON) Flags will fly at half staff in Wisconsin, in honor of former President Jimmy Carter. The 39th President died at age 100, following a post presidency marked by decades of […]
-
Tom Conrad to entertain at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2024 at 6:37 PM
-
Barribeau, Gordon J. “Tush” Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2024 at 4:59 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/27
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM
-
Vehicle vs Buggy Accident near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2024 at 6:03 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.