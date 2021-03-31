The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. Now what?
The Wisconsin Supreme Court eliminated the state mask mandate and blocked Gov. Evers from extending it. Local mandates kick in now.
A suspected intoxicated driver was pulled over. Then another suspected intoxicated driver...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM
The video shows a vehicle driving straight into the squad car, despite law enforcement blocking off two southbound lanes of Interstate 41/94.
30% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin health officials say 30.3% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns statewide mask mandate, blocks Evers from declaring...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is also blocked from declaring multiple emergency orders without the approval of the Legislature.
Green Bay to revisit mask ordinance after state Supreme Court decision; De Pere, Oneida...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2021 at 8:41 PM
The City Council did not extend the measure during a meeting Tuesday because officials believed Gov. Tony Evers would be able to renew his order.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. Now...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2021 at 8:08 PM
Investigators find more than 60 one-pot meth bottles, thousands of used needles in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 31, 2021 at 6:29 PM
Authorities arrested a 39-year-old Langlade County man on suspicion of manufacturing meth, along with several other charges.
'Everybody knows the rooster': Someone stole the giant rooster statue that was outside a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2021 at 5:04 PM
"Everybody knows the rooster. It's part of the community."
Man Wanted by Juneau/Adams County Authorities Now Arrested
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2021 at 5:02 PM
WI Supreme Court Strikes Down Evers Mask Mandate
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM
