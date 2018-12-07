The Wisconsin Rapids-area's newest babies include Finley Edward, and Brantley James
Families announce babies born at Marshfield Medical Center, and at Aspirus Wausau and Aspirus Riverview hospitals.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
