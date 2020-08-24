The Wisconsin National Guard is headed to Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back; attorney says his kids were in car
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath has drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
Evers calls special session in response to shooting by Kenosha police
by bhague@wrn.com on August 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Monday he and the people of the state “cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work,” in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police “That’s why today I’m […]
Green Bay man a 'perfect candidate' to be a cop. So why can't city hire him as an officer?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM
Mexico is his birthplace, but 'Dreamer' Jose Del Rio has lived in Green Bay since he was 2 and says he wants to protect and serve his hometown.
Prominent figures react to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, including Joe Biden
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM
Take a look at the reaction, on Twitter and elsewhere, by prominent figures following to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kensoha early Sunday evening.
Tony Evers calls special session on reducing police brutality after shooting of Jacob...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM
The legislation would ban chokeholds and make it more difficult for overly aggressive officers to get new jobs.
Law preventing DACA Dreamer from becoming Green Bay police officer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM
Jose Del Rio wants to become an officer with the Green Bay Police Department, but a Wisconsin law bars that because he wasn't born in the U.S.
Kenosha police shoot man; video of incident appears to show officer firing several shots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM
Jacob Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is in serious condition. The officers have been placed on leave.
Evers to address police shooting of Jacob Blake
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM
What began as a domestic call in Kenosha Sunday afternoon escalated into a police shooting of an Black man, followed by overnight fires and looting. Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes are scheduled to address the shooting of […]
St. Norbert's first day of classes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM
St. Norbert students are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
