The Wisconsin jobless rate fell to a record low of 2.8% in December
Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Development, said the low jobless rate was an indication of a very tight labor market.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Packers playoff primer: What to know about cold, COVID-19 and concessions for Saturday's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM
Packers-49ers game will not be coldest on record, but it will be cold enough.
As kids continue to make up the highest COVID-19 case count, state officials urge the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM
Currently, 24% of Wisconsin kids ages 5 to 11 have received one dose of vaccine. But, nearly 59% of those 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.
Green Bay intersection at Webster Avenue and Mason Street reopens after severe crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Motorists should expect significant delays because both streets are major roadways in the city, according to Green Bay police.
Edison Middle School and Preble High to go virtual Friday because of staff shortages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Friday will be an independent learning day and teachers will contact students about virtual instruction on Monday and Tuesday.
A fireball lit up the sky above Wisconsin on Thursday morning. More than 100 sightings...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Hundreds of people across the Midwest reported seeing a "fireball event," according to the International Meteor Organization.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold at Spooner gas station
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM
A lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Spooner won $1 million from Monday's drawing.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disciplines GOP lawmaker who is the most vocal denier of 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 9:46 PM
The move underscores tension between Vos and some in his caucus who do not believe Vos is doing enough to litigate the outcome of the 2020 election.
Vos strips Representative Tim Ramthun of staffer at Capitol office
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2022 at 8:15 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has sanctioned a member of his Republican caucus. Vos noted Thursday that Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Cambellsport) claims Wisconsin can revoke the 10 electoral votes it delivered to President Joe Biden. […]
