'The whole purpose is to put the brewery on display': O'so Brewing opens new brewery, taproom in Plover
More space, pizza and hints of Shopko nostalgia highlight the new O’so Brewing taproom and brewery. Here’s what to expect on your first visit.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Meet Mistruss Lola, hostess of Central Wisconsin Pride at the Motorama Auto Museum
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM
"I like to say I am bi-gender," says Tom Zatloukal. "I have two little people on my shoulder, just like in the cartoons. There's Tom and Lola."
-
DNR biologist convicted of lying to game warden in Winnebago County sturgeon caviar...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM
Ryan Koenigs pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge and was found guilty.
-
Eighteen Green Bay-area graduates, one graduation speech
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM
Unique commencement speeches from 18 Green Bay-area graduates combined together into one for the Class of 2021.
-
One person missing after boat capsized on bay of Green Bay; six others rescued
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM
Officials said seven people were in the boat when it capsized. Six people were rescued, including five adults and one child, and taken to a local hospital.
-
Slagle, Orville D. Age 56 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM
-
Keach, Ronald Hugh Age 84 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM
-
Schanel (Wegert), Marilyn Jean Age 88 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM
-
Driver dies after crashing into Fox River near Main Street bridge in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM
Officers responded to the crash just before midnight, according to Green Bay police.
-
Republicans eliminate proposed DNR programs from budget, including several measures to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Republicans voted to eliminate several programs aimed at addressing the state's PFAS contamination.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.