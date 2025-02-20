The White House exaggerated how sharply illegal immigration has dropped. Here’s what you should know
Illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border has decreased in the first weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration. But the White House misleadingly used data to inflate the drop. Here’s what you should know.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Bill would impose $5,000 surcharge for convictions related to sex trafficking
by bhague@wrn.com on February 20, 2025 at 9:40 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with state Senator Andre Jacques about his proposal to reintroduce the Human Traff icking Prevention Act.
-
Local SBC Sectional Qualifiers for Wrestling
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2025 at 4:32 PM
They Royall Wrestling Team fell to Mineral Point 72-10 in a Sectional Semi-final team wrestling matchup on Tuesday Samson Degner and TurnerCalhoun had to lone wins for the Panthers. Local Scenic Bluffs Sectional wrestling qualifiers from […]
-
Gyllin to Play in High School Football All-Star Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 20, 2025 at 4:31 PM
Mauston will be represented in this summer’s Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Star-Game by Hayden Gyllin. Gyllin will be joined on the team by rival running back Sam Ersland from Wisconsin Dells. They will be on the […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Several vehicles stuck in ice on east side streets (MILWAUKEE) Several vehicles are stuck in ice on the streets of Milwaukee. They’ve been immobilized in several inches of ice due to what the Milwaukee Water Works believes is a water main […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Baldwin warns of Republican plans to cut Medicaid (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, Senate Democrats raise alarm bells over cuts to Medicaid. After vowing earlier this week that he wouldn’t cut Medicaid, President Donald Trump on Wednesday […]
-
Mauston High School to Compete in KidWind Challenge
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2025 at 7:48 PM
Two teams from Mauston High School are set to participate alongside 28 other teams of elementary, middle and high school students from across Wisconsin and northern Illinois as part of the 2025 Wisconsin KidWind Challenge in Madison. Each of the 28 […]
-
Mauston School Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2025 at 7:29 PM
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2025 at 7:28 PM
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 2-20
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2025 at 7:13 PM
ARREST OFFENSE REPORT 2-20-2025
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.