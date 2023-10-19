The US Supreme Court notched big conservative wins. It's a key issue in Pennsylvania's fall election

Liberal discontent over rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority is playing a role in Pennsylvania’s top-of-the-ballot election this fall. Democrat Dan McCaffery portrays his candidacy for an open Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat as a bulwark against a U.S.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.