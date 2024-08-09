The US Navy's warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What's behind it?

The U.S. Navy is struggling to build affordable warships needed to face expanding threats around the world. Among the numerous challenges obstructing its efforts are a serious shortage of skilled workers, poor shipyard employee retention, last-minute design changes and the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







