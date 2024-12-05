The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay
The Associated Press has learned that the federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing its “rape club” women’s prison in California and will idle six facilities in a sweeping realignment after years of abuse, decay and mismanagement. The agency informed…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Mauston School Board Meeting Audio
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM
-
Titletown Report for 12/5/2024
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2024 at 12:31 PM
The Packers and Lions open week 14 of the NFL season in Detroit tonight.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM
The Packers and Lions square off in a big NFC North battle tonight – The Bucks saw their 7-game win streak end – Marquette dropped their first game of the year – Wisconsin and Marquette both have opening round matches in the NCAA […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Missing Brown County man found dead in Ozaukee County (PORT WASHINGTON) A missing Brown County man has been found dead in southeast Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 37-year-old Benjamin Berendsen was found […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State Senate leaders name appointments to Joint Finance Committee (MADISON) State Senate leaders appoint members to the Legislature’s budget panel. Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein announced the reappointment of ranking member […]
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2024 at 8:52 PM
-
Mauston School Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2024 at 8:50 PM
-
Necedah Post Office Honors Veteran with Name Change
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2024 at 8:48 PM
-
MBMC Health Fair December 12th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2024 at 8:40 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.