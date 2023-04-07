The Train concert in August is back on track, without Oshkosh Arena. Here's what we know about why it was in limbo
Train will perform Aug. 6 at the Leach Amphitheater with special guest Better Than Ezra.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Evers, LeMahieu each have plans to lower Wisconsin income taxes. They've got a big...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A new report says the state's highest earners are at the center of the state's income tax debate.
-
What others are saying: From 'whining' to 'full-on Trump,' opinions fly on Dan Kelly's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Following the outcome of the highly anticipated Supreme Court race, Dan Kelly gave a concession speech that has raised eyebrows across the country.
-
The Train concert in August is back on track, without Oshkosh Arena. Here's what we know...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on April 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Train will perform Aug. 6 at the Leach Amphitheater with special guest Better Than Ezra.
-
Dice roll gives Sister Bay a new leader. Also, final results of Door County write-in races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2023 at 1:20 AM
The tie in the race for Sister Bay village president was confirmed Thursday. Meanwhile, write-ins decided five seats in the town of Sturgeon Bay.
-
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
-
Transgender candidate elected to Madison Common Council
by WRN Contributor on April 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM
A transgender woman has been elected to office in Wisconsin for the first time. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford was elected to Madison’s city council in a tight race. She won by 54 votes. Martinez Rutherford says she decided to run for city […]
-
Trauma emanates from mass shootings. Just ask crisis counselors, who get more calls after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM
People are grieving, angry and numb following the latest mass shooting in Nashville. Experts warn that collective grief is wearing us down.
-
As 1 in 8 kids go hungry and schools struggle to feed kids, Wisconsin has a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM
The end of free lunch leaves families struggling to feed their kids and nutrition departments under-funded as they navigate families who can't pay.
-
Republicans bills seek to shorten the number of weeks unemployment would be paid, tighten...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM
One bill would link the duration of employment benefits to conditions in the economy and the availability of jobs.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.