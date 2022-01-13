The temperatures for the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field could rival the coldest in NFL history
The Green Bay Packers are slated to play their divisional round playoff game either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 at Lambeau Field. Don’t expect a January thaw.
Green Bay tells Assembly Republicans they can't have the private information about voters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM
The city also questioned whether Michael Gableman can continue his review of the 2020 election if Assembly Republicans have not renewed his contract.
Wausaukee woman dies in Oconto County snowmobile crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM
A Wausaukee man was also hurt when he was thrown from the sled in Lakewood, according to the sheriff.
Green Bay's Howe Elementary, N.E.W School of Innovation going online the rest of the week...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM
Howe students are expected to go back to in-person learning on Tuesday.
Where to vote: Green Bay polling locations set for City Council and Brown County Board...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM
The Green Bay City Council and Brown County Board have new polling locations for February primaries in the city.
Property owners with contaminated land push for 'innocent buyer' bill to relieve them of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM
The 'innocent buyer' legislation would help take the responsibility off property buyers who purchased unknowingly contaminated land before 1992.
Photos: Governor Tony Evers visits Howard-Suamico School District
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Governor Tony Evers and Missy Hughes announce WEDC grant that will support a Cooperative Educational Service Agency
As omicron variant surges, here's where you can get tested in Green Bay, Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM
As the omicron variant surges in Wisconsin, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Here is where you can go.
More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin than ever before
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that 2,278 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, topping the previous record by one patient, set in November 2020.
