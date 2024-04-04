The teaching of Hmong and Asian American histories to be required in Wisconsin under a new law

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan bill requiring Wisconsin schools to teach Asian American and Hmong American histories. Evers signed the bill Thursday at an elementary school in Wausau. The city is home to about 4,700 Hmong.…

